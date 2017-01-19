Khloe Kardashian Bonds With Contestant Over Being an ''Emotional Eater'' on Revenge Body: ''If I Was Sad, I Would Eat''

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her relationship with food.

In this clip from tonight's Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, the host meets with contestant and former college football player Dexter who tells Khloe about his "downward spiral," which caused him to overeat.

"Well I'm an emotional eater myself, because I've always been overweight as a kid." Khloe tells Dexter. "If I was stressed out or sad, I would eat. It felt good and that was my form of comfort."

But then Khloe says that she had to put her energy into something else.

"So I had to learn how to then put all my energy into something more positive and healthy for me, which is how I fell in love with working out." Khloe explains.