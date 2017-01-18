Chrisley Knows Best Star Savannah Chrisley Updates Fans on Her Recovery Following Car Accident

Savannah Chrisley is opening up about her frightening car accident as the recovery process continues.
During tonight's E! News, the Chrisley Knows Best star joined her father Todd Chrisley to speak candidly about an accident that left her with several injuries.
"This whole experience has been very scary for me," Savannah shared with Jason Kennedy and Catt Sadler through Skype. "It's put a lot of things into perspective and it's made me realize things I need more focus on."
On Tuesday evening, the reality star broke her silence on the accident by sharing a lengthy message with her loyal fans on Instagram.
In her post, the Atlanta-based beauty pageant queen gave fans a sense of how scary the entire ordeal was.
"What I do remember is going in and out of consciousness screaming for help and cars just continued to pass. It felt like I had been laying there for at least twenty minutes begging for help," Savannah shared. "And then a man stopped and ran over to me and got the police my way...so thank you to the amazing man that stopped and helped me as everyone else was passing. I have no idea who you are but thank you...I could never repay you for your act of kindness."
Todd would also address the accident by warning fans to "look out for the girl wearing the helmet and riding a tricycle down the highways going forward."
As Savannah continues her recovery which could last around six weeks, the reality star is thankful for fans, family and her faith for keeping her strong.
And although Todd joked that the family is still in the market for a tricycle, everyone in the family remains grateful that Savannah is able to move forward.
"I truly believe that God has used this situation to open my eyes to what is truly important in life and to put my focus back on Him in order to live the right life and be unbelievably happy," Savannah wrote online. "So right now I just want to say thank you again...love you all."
