Chrisley Knows Best Star Savannah Chrisley Updates Fans on Her Recovery Following Car Accident

Savannah Chrisley is opening up about her frightening car accident as the recovery process continues.

During tonight's E! News, the Chrisley Knows Best star joined her father Todd Chrisley to speak candidly about an accident that left her with several injuries.

"This whole experience has been very scary for me," Savannah shared with Jason Kennedy and Catt Sadler through Skype. "It's put a lot of things into perspective and it's made me realize things I need more focus on."

On Tuesday evening, the reality star broke her silence on the accident by sharing a lengthy message with her loyal fans on Instagram.

In her post, the Atlanta-based beauty pageant queen gave fans a sense of how scary the entire ordeal was.