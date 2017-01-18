Has Drake Met Jennifer Lopez's Kids? Watch to Find Out & See the Latest Updates on Their Relationship!

Jennifer Lopez and Drake are still going strong!

On Tuesday evening, the duo was spotted having an intimate date night on Catch LA restaurant's rooftop terrace, confirming that they're still spending time together.

J.Lo and Drake have been sparking romance rumors since December and a source even tells E! News that the couple is "not seeing anyone else but each other."

The insider added, "Drake is in it all the way. J.Lo is peddling slower but still really enjoys his fun and loving company."