Ellen DeGeneres' Best Movie Spoofs: La La Land, Harry Potter, Fifty Shades of Grey and More

Ellen DeGeneres has become the queen of spoofing the years' biggest films.

For example, on Wednesday, she came out with her very own behind-the-scenes take on La La Land, revealing she was actually the one slated for the lead role before Emma Stone. In the cut, the television host jumps into Ryan Gosling's arms, dances around a blue backdrop and puts on her best flirtatious face she'd surely use to captivate audiences.

"I shouldn't have dropped out," she quips at the conclusion of the clip, causing the audience to bust up into laughter.

The funny moment got us looking back on some of her other hilarious spoofs from years past. Check out all of her hilarious movie remakes, "deleted scenes" and trailers below: