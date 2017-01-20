How to Pick Your New Favorite Real Estate Show: A Handy Quiz

Bravo, HGTV; Melissa Hebeler/E! Illustration
Experts say that we're living in the golden age of television, and nowhere is that more true than in the real estate genre.
Blasphemy? To compare internationally-acclaimed shows like Game of Thrones and Atlanta to the programming of HGTV and Bravo? Absolutely not. Because for every hour spent digesting the allegorical tales of Westworld or processing the injustices of Transparent, a person needs some time to just sit back, relax and zone out to some home renovation. HGTV is doing the Lord's work.
But with the golden age of television comes one key problem: Over-saturation. It's simply impossible to get through everything. There are so many quality TV shows!
Do you watch Million Dollar Listing or Property Brothers? Do you indulge in the ups and downs of creating an open floor plan with the gang of Flip or Flop or Fixer Upper? Or do you just say screw it all, watch Tiny Houses, and spend the day pretending that you actually could feasibly get rid of all your stuff and live in a single, albeit adorable, room?
The beauty of this dilemma is that you don't have to choose for yourself. E! News is going to choose for you. All we ask is that you answer but a few simple questions about your lifestyle and personal preferences, and you'll be gifted with a tailor-made real estate show to binge-watch. You. Are. Welcome.