How to Pick Your New Favorite Real Estate Show: A Handy Quiz

Experts say that we're living in the golden age of television, and nowhere is that more true than in the real estate genre.

Blasphemy? To compare internationally-acclaimed shows like Game of Thrones and Atlanta to the programming of HGTV and Bravo? Absolutely not. Because for every hour spent digesting the allegorical tales of Westworld or processing the injustices of Transparent, a person needs some time to just sit back, relax and zone out to some home renovation. HGTV is doing the Lord's work.

But with the golden age of television comes one key problem: Over-saturation. It's simply impossible to get through everything. There are so many quality TV shows!