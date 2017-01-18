This Is Us Is Finally About to Deal with Jack's Death for the First Time

Everything on This Is Us has a way of making tears well up in our eyes, but there's one storyline we're pretty sure we'll never be ready for.

One of the biggest throughlines of the hit NBC show (which was just renewed for not one but two more seasons) is Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) impending death. All we've known up until now is that he died sometime after 2006—the last time he and Kate (Chrissy Metz) watched a Steelers game together—and that Rebecca (Mandy Moore) remarried at some point.

The series is finally about to tackle that death, and soon. Like, next week soon.

"Next week's episode is a big episode," creator Dan Fogelman reavealed on the show's panel during the 2017 TV Critics' Association press tour when asked when we'll learn more about the loss of Jack. "Next week is a big week, and then we have a while to go in the big picture."