Is Zayn Malik's ''Love'' Tattoo an Ode to Gigi Hadid?

Zayn Malik might be proclaiming his love for Gigi Hadid in a permanent way...

The 24-year-old singer stepped out on Tuesday night in New York City and revealed he got a new tattoo too add to his collection of body art. The new ink appears on his left hand as the word "love" sprawls in cursive across his knuckles.

The ink was photographed as Zayn stepped out in the Big Apple—where he reportedly filmed his cameo for Ocean's 8—as he focused his concern on shielding his face from the paparazzi. The tat peaked out as he rested his hand in his jeans pocket, wearing a ripped orange and black sweatshirt and black shoes.

Considering he's in NYC and by analyzing the handwriting of the new ink, many reports are speculating the tattoo was done by celebrity artist Jon Boy, who just tatted angel wings on Gigi's sister Bella Hadid earlier this week.