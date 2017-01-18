Is Zayn Malik's ''Love'' Tattoo an Ode to Gigi Hadid?

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bryce Dallas Howard

The Big Picture

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Details Paris Robbery Experience to Police: Report

Khloe Kardashian, Revenge Body 102

Khloe Kardashian Recalls Feeling Embarrassed to Make Eye Contact in Public Because of Her Weight on Revenge Body

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Zayn Malik, Tattoo

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Zayn Malik might be proclaiming his love for Gigi Hadid in a permanent way...

The 24-year-old singer stepped out on Tuesday night in New York City and revealed he got a new tattoo too add to his collection of body art. The new ink appears on his left hand as the word "love" sprawls in cursive across his knuckles.

The ink was photographed as Zayn stepped out in the Big Apple—where he reportedly filmed his cameo for Ocean's 8—as he focused his concern on shielding his face from the paparazzi. The tat peaked out as he rested his hand in his jeans pocket, wearing a ripped orange and black sweatshirt and black shoes.

Considering he's in NYC and by analyzing the handwriting of the new ink, many reports are speculating the tattoo was done by celebrity artist Jon Boy, who just tatted angel wings on Gigi's sister Bella Hadid earlier this week.

Photos

Zayn Malik's Hair Transformations

Gigi Hadid

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Meanwhile, the news of the tattoo comes just a day after Gigi sparked engagement rumors. She stepped out in the city rocking a tiny ring on that finger.

The small, plain, gold ring is seemingly too small to represent something as big as an engagement, but it still caused people to wonder its significance. After all, they've been together for over a year now, and there's no doubt their love only continues to grow.

Could it be that Zayn's tattoo and Gigi's jewelry might signify that the couple is hearing wedding bells in their future? Looks like we'll just have to wait and find out!

TAGS/ Zayn Malik , Gigi Hadid , Tattoos , Top Stories