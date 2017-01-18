Anahí Gives Birth to Her First Child: See the Heartwarming Announcement!

Anahí is officially a mother!
The former RBD member announced on Instagram that she had given birth to her first child.
"Welcome to our lives! Manuel, January 17, 2017, at 10:36 PM in Tuxtla Chiapas. God is so good," the singer captioned the post in Spanish. In the heartwarming photo, we see Anahí and her husband Manuel Velasco Coello holding the hand of their newborn son.
The pair tied the knot in 2015 and Anahí became the First Lady of Chiapas, Mexico.
In October, the star announced via Instagram the sex and name of her first child with a photo of a knitted baby blue outfit and simply captioned it with a blue heart and the name, "Manuel."
Several months ago, the Mexican beauty shared her Caras magazine cover where we see her in a green dress with her hand over her baby bump. "#GodIsSoGood with a lot of happiness we share with all of you this wonderful news. My gift from God," she captioned the photo.
Congratulations to this growing family!