How Jennifer Lopez's Style Has Evolved With Her Love Life

When love and fashion collide, there are bound to be a few sartorial twists.

Such is the case for style maven Jennifer Lopez. As famous for her signature threads as she is for her high-profile romances, the international triple threat is known to consistently experiment with her looks as trends fade and new ones arise—if she wants to follow them, that is.

However, the ebb and flow of the fashion industry may not be the only inspiration at work in Lopez's ever-evolving closet. After nearly three decades in the limelight, it seems her romances may also play a part in what kind of ensembles she gravitates toward (Taylor Swift knows a few things about this.)