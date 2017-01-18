Gregg Sulkin Compares His Rigorous Workout to 9/11 Rescue Efforts

Instagram
Gregg Sulkin is known for putting in the work necessary to maintain his incredibly toned body, but he may have just taken things a bit too far with his most recent fitness commentary...
The British actor took to Twitter on Tuesday and compared the difficulty of his workout routine to that of the 9/11 firefighters who climbed the Twin Towers.
"Wow what a workout," he wrote. "Had to run up flights of stairs and all I could think of were the brave firefighters climbing the twin towers on 9/11."
While we can see what he meant by the tweet, it sparked lots of backlash, causing Sulkin to quickly delete it...but not before a couple screengrabs were taken.
In an attempt to cover up the mistake, he instead gave a shout out to those who protect us daily.
"So much respect for those who put their lives in danger to protect us," he wrote instead. "& they run up flights of stairs with heavy gear on their backs. Puts everything into perspective. #respect."
This isn't the first time the 24-year-old has found himself facing backlash for a controversial tweet.
In September 2015, he had to apologize after the N-word appeared on his Snapchat. Sulkin had apparently shared a selfie of his then-girlfriend Bella Thorne with the caption "What up n---a" across the front.
Soon after the message went up, fans quickly criticized the actor for the offensive language, and the following day, he promised he was not behind the Snap.
"Unfortunately my social media accounts were hacked yesterday and my phone was stolen," he tweeted. "Things were posted to my account that I find appalling and unacceptable."
He continued, "I believe that being part of a religious minority myself, racism is an ignorance that I do not and will not tolerate in my life. I would like to apologize to my fans and anyone that was offended by the postings that were unfortunately beyond my control."