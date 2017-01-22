"I don't wanna go home!"

Mariah Carey convinced an injured Bryan Tanaka to stay on tour on Sunday's Mariah's World!

On the show, the dancer received the results of his MRI and doctors told him he has to rest for four weeks, which means he can't do anymore shows on the tour. On top of that, Tanaka just witnessed Mariah with her fiancé James Packer get "touchy feely," which made him feel "a little crazy."

After reaching this "low point," Tanaka said that maybe it would be best for him to "go home."

But Mariah wasn't going to let him leave that easily, so she and her squad came up with a plan to get Tanaka on stage while Mimi is singing "Touch My Body." After successfully getting Tanaka on stage, Mariah performed a sexy lap dance on Tanaka that completely changed his mind about leaving the tour.

"I don't wanna go home!" Tanaka said after sharing the "special moment" with Mariah.

What else did Tanaka have to say about Mariah on this episode?

