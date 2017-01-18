Will & Grace Officially Returning to NBC with 10 New Episodes

Will & Grace is officially coming back. NBC announced the Debra Messing and Eric McCormack series will return with new episodes at the 2017 TCA Winter Press Tour. And don't fret, Jack and Karen—Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally are back too.
The cast reunited for a 2016 presidential election PSA, which sparked discussion at NBC between all parties.
"We're thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back," NBC's Robert Greenblatt said in a statement. "This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary— all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs."
The 10-episode season will air during the 2017-2018 season. Original executive producers Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will act as showrunners and executive producers of the revival and director James Burrows, who directed every episode of the show for its first eight-year run, is on board to direct and executive produce the revival.
"Dave and I are absolutely thrilled about the opportunity to write what Will, Grace, Jack and Karen are thinking about in 2017," Mutchnick said in a statement.
The show, which originally premiered in 1998, was nominated for 83 Emmys and went on to win 16 of them, including Outstanding Comedy Series. In the election video, which reunited all the parties involved in the 10 new episodes, the characters dealt with the politics of candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
"We started talking with Mutchnick and Kohan about producing new episodes right after they shot the secret reunion show back in September, and the fact that all four of the original stars were excited about getting back into production is a testament to the joyful experience they had doing nearly 200 episodes for eight seasons," Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. Few things cut through the clutter these days, especially in comedy, and Will and Grace is one of the best."
No official premiere date or production timeline has been announced.
