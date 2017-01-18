Ariana Grande Mocked for Saying She's the "Hardest Working 23-Year-Old": A History of Her Social Media Troubles

Ariana Grande thinks she's the "hardest-working 23-year-old human being on Earth" and many people are not okay with that.

The pop star made her comments on Instagram recently, alongside a photo of her showcasing her bare shoulders while wearing a puffy jacket outside.

"When you're cute but you're also the hardest working 23 year old human being on earth #cute #butalso #CEO #unf--kwitable #haventsleptinyears," she wrote.

"You wouldn't know hard working if it hit you in the face #whatajoke," one person wrote.

"Woman! I bet you have never taken part in back breaking physical labor. Like a Marine, a soldier, a sailor, an airman, a policeman, a lineman, a pipeliner, and the rest of the blue collar world. So please keep talking," another user said.