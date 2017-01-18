Ariana Grande Mocked for Saying She's the "Hardest Working 23-Year-Old": A History of Her Social Media Troubles

Ariana Grande thinks she's the "hardest-working 23-year-old human being on Earth" and many people are not okay with that.
The pop star made her comments on Instagram recently, alongside a photo of her showcasing her bare shoulders while wearing a puffy jacket outside.
"When you're cute but you're also the hardest working 23 year old human being on earth #cute #butalso #CEO #unf--kwitable #haventsleptinyears," she wrote.
"You wouldn't know hard working if it hit you in the face #whatajoke," one person wrote.
"Woman! I bet you have never taken part in back breaking physical labor. Like a Marine, a soldier, a sailor, an airman, a policeman, a lineman, a pipeliner, and the rest of the blue collar world. So please keep talking," another user said.
Grande has angered people on social media before.
Donutgate: Grande's biggest scandal came in 2015. The pop star stirred controversy after a leaked video, filmed over the Fourth of July weekend, showed her and dancer and then-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez licking doughnuts on a tray. Grande then says, "I hate Americans. I hate America."
The video went viral and spurred angry reactions from viewers on social media. A police investigation was even launched.
Following the backlash, Grande issued a statement, saying she is "EXTREMELY proud to be an American" and is "sorry for not using more discretion" with her "choice of words." She also posted an apology video on YouTube.
"I reacted in a way that wasn't necessary to say the least and also wasn't me at all," she said. "I apologize for my poor choice of words and my behavior. Seeing how ugly it looks when you behave a certain way makes you never want to behave that way again. But, you know, you learn from it."
"I AM Not a Piece of Meat": In December, Grande took to Twitter to talk about a disturbing encounter with a young male fan who approached her and boyfriend Mac Miller and told the rapper, "Ariana is sexy as hell man I see you, I see you hitting that!!!"
"Hit that?" the singer wrote. "The f--k?? This may not seem like a big deal to some of you but I felt sick and objectified. I was also sitting right there when he said it. (?) I've felt really quiet and hurt since that moment. Things like happen all the time and are the kinds of moments that contribute to women's sense of fear and inadequacy. I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilize for his pleasure."
Grande's comments were met with some criticism online. Some people pointed out that the image she projects is sexually charged.
"Expressing sexuality in art is not an invitation for disrespect!!! just like wearing a short skirt is not asking for assault," she argued. "Women's choice. our bodies, our clothing, our music, our personalities..... sexy, flirty, fun. it is not. an open. invitation."
"You are literally saying that if we look a certain way, we are yours to take," she continued. "But we are not !!! It's our right to express ourselves."
Meet and Greet Gone Wrong: In 2014, a fan's father wrote a lengthy blog post describing his daughters' negative experience meeting Grande at a show. He said she posed briefly for photos, demanded they be deleted because she didn't like them, and then walked away without saying goodbye.
Ariana reportedly explained in a direct message on Twitter to another fan that a fan had given her a photo of her with her late grandfather, adding, "I walked away because I didn't want them to see me start to cry."
"I am still in mourning and I wrote a letter to have sent to her afterward but MTV told me they had already left," she said.
Dildogate: In 2013, Grande raised eyebrows when she posted a selfie in her room that contained what looked like a black sex toy in the background.
She later posted a video showing a black power strip lying on the floor.
"Ya'll need Jesus!" she joked.