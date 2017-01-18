Paris Jackson Gives Old Hollywood Vibes in New Photo Shoot as She Joins the Ranks of Celebrity Kids Who Model

A source tells us she arrived on Tuesday ahead of the shoot, staying in a hotel right beside the Eiffel Tower where she shot a couple pictures with her boyfriend, Michael Snoddy . Later that evening, we're told she attended a meeting with Christian Dior before returning to her hotel late at night.

In fact, the shoot took place at the Esplanade du Trocadero and appeared to be set with a World War II theme as she posed beside soldiers, holding up an American flag and a French flag while the men flashed peace signs.

E! News can confirm the 18-year-old headed to Paris this week for an editorial fashion shoot , stepping into her father's footsteps by taking on the spotlight in front of the camera. She looked perfect modeling old Hollywood glam, wearing an all-white ensemble with platinum blonde locks and red lips, which we can't help but find reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe .

