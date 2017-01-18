Ed Sheeran Says He's Ready to Be a Dad and Opens Up About ''Properly'' Falling in Love: ''I've Never Been Happier''

Ed Sheeran is ready for some mini versions of himself to bring into the world.

The 25-year-old singer sat down with Beats 1/Apple Music's Zane Lowe and wasn't afraid to admit that he's wanted to be a dad for quite some time.

So how did the topic of fatherhood come up? While discussing his drinking habits, obviously! Lowe asked about the underground tunnel that leads from the singer's house to his very own pub, and Sheeran explained the purpose was to separate his house parties from his actual home.