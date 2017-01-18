Ellen DeGeneres Reveals She Was the "First Choice" for La La Land: "I Shouldn't Have Dropped Out"

While we know Emma Stone earned her first Golden Globe Award for her performance in La La Land, initially the role was slated for another Hollywood leading lady. Well, in her dreams, at least.

During her daytime talk show on Wednesday, Ellen DeGeneres aired a behind-the-scenes trailer featuring the film's director, Damien Chazelle. However, the audience soon realized the footage was masterfully edited to suggest the comedian had been picked for Stone's character first.

"When we were casting up the movie, part of the appeal to me was that you know that they're going to be a couple," Chazelle says while footage of DeGeneres in Ryan Gosling's arms played. "You can see them and imagine them together, just like Fred [Astaire] and Ginger [Rogers] or [Humphrey] Bogart and [Lauren] Bacall—a classic hollywood screen couple."