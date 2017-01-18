Matt LeBlanc's Daughter Has Zero Interest in Friends—Prince Harry on the Other Hand...

Could this be any sadder?

Matt LeBlac's 12-year-old daughter, Marina, has no interest in Friends—because of him! The 49-year-old actor, who became famous for his role as Joey Tribbiani on the hit sitcom in the '90s and early '00s, revealed the news on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday.

"Does she know that her dad is cool, like everybody like thinks you're cool 'cause you're a celebrity?" Ellen DeGeneres asked him.

"I don't think she thinks I'm too cool," LeBlanc said. "I think her friends at school are watching Friends now, that's about the age they get into it, but she, she can't be bothered. She just couldn't care less."