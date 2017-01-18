Brandi Glanville Doesn't "Get" Why Lisa Rinna Is So Concerned With Kim Richards on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Bravo
Lisa Rinna has a Kim Richards problem. And by that, it seems she can't stop talking about her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar. But it's a problem she's vowed to fix. On the last episode, Lisa and newcomer Eden Sassoon had quite the conversation about Kim and Kyle Richards where Lisa declared she thinks Kim is close to death while struggling with sobriety.
"They're this close to Kim dying," Lisa told Eden. And, "Kyle is her enabler."
Eden has been open about her sobriety and the overdose death of her sister. Lisa said she thinks Eden could be the only person Kim would "even let in."
Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and Kim pal Brandi Glanville stopped by Watch What Happens Live and told Andy Cohen her take on the drama.
"I just don't understand why Lisa Rinna, who clearly does not like Kim, is so concerned with her sobriety, on whether she lives or dies. I don't get it," Brandi said. "Like, really?"
Lisa took to her Bravo blog after the episode to discuss what went down during her conversation with Eden. Lisa wrote she didn't remember saying some of the things she saw on tape while she watched the episode. "As I watch this play out along with all of you, I come to quite a realization in that store. As Eden tells me about the night her sister Catya tragically passed away, I am suddenly flooded with the memory of Kyle telling us what keeps her up at night last year while we were all in the Hamptons," Lisa wrote. "Kyle was very open and very honest with us as she explained how she often worries about receiving that ‘phone call' regarding her sister Kim. "
Lisa said it gave her "chills" when she explained the correlation to Eden, but she's ready to move on after the conversation because she vowed to herself that "the third time's a charm, and I need to be DONE talking about it."
"I clearly want to move on, so I compartmentalize this new revelation and try my best to just move forward," she wrote.
But this is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills—is any conversation ever just done?
As for her take on the shopping conversation about Kim, Eden wrote she was "slightly shocked" by Lisa's comments. "Saying that Kim was close to death? How can you not be shocked? I don't think that Kim is close to death. I think she just needs to tap into her higher power to find her truth. However, as addicts, we are close to death at any point. You never know what could happen, so I didn't look at Rinna's comment as being malicious. I just understood what she meant," she wrote.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
