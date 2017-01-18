Kate Hudson and James Corden Dancing With Toddlers Will Bring You So Much Joy

James Corden can't keep up with Kate Hudson.

After taking classes with Jason Derulo, Jenna Dewan Tatum and Gwyneth Paltrow in previous episodes, the Late Late Show host premiered another installment of "Toddlerography" Tuesday. "I know you think you're in shape, but these instructors are going to beat you down," Corden warned Hudson, a lifelong dancer, during their pre-class warm-up stretch. "These instructors are a nightmare, OK? They made Dwayne Johnson cry—'The Rock!' They made 'The Rock' cry!"

As Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn" played, Corden and Hudson did their best to mimic the toddlers' moves. Hudson's training worked to her advantage, as she easily picked up the choreography. Corden—always a few steps behind—even struggled to perform a somersault.

The lessons were tiring, so naturally, they ended with a nap.