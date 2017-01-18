Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Share the First Picture of Their Son

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers' year is off to an interesting start.
Shortly before the recent arrival of their son (whose name has yet to be revealed), Armie injured himself during a sparring session in his backyard. Sharing a photo of his black-and-blue muscle on Instagram, the Nocturnal Animals actor, 30, wrote, "If anyone is curious what the bruising looks like when you tear your pectoral muscle clean from the bone.... it looks like this."
To his surprise, the injury was worse than he initially thought. But Elizabeth, who was past her due date, lightened the mood on Instagram. "When you're supposed to be at the hospital having a baby and/or glamming for Globes, but your husband is rushed to the hospital with a torn pec muscle," she said Jan. 8. "#righthospital #wrongreason #painmedskickedinanhourago."
Just before Armie went into surgery, the actor kissed his wife's baby bump. "Dear baby, Please don't come in the next 5 hours," the mom-to-be said on Instagram. "Thank you, Mom and Dad."
The surgery went well, and Elizabeth gave birth several days later. "Both mom and baby are doing great," Armie's rep told People. A source close to the couple said they are "overjoyed with their growing family," and Harper Hammer, 2, "is already embracing the role of big sister."
Indeed she is. Elizabeth share the first picture of her family of four on Instagram Tuesday, which showed Harper cuddling up to her baby brother. "Beyond grateful for the prayers and for this ultimate blessing," the BIRD Bakery CEO and founder, 34, wrote. "We couldn't be more in love."
Another photo showed the couple's firstborn wearing a white dress with the words "Big Sister" monogrammed near her collar. "Homeward bound and just a little excited," Elizabeth wrote on Instagram. Writing in Harper's voice, she said, "#insistedonwearingthisdressfortwodays."