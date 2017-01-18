President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized for "Shortness of Breath"

Bob Levey/Getty Images
Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized as a precaution after experiencing "shortness of breath," his office confirmed to NBC News Wednesday. Additionally, Today reported Bush, 92, is responding well to treatment and doctors are pleased with his progress. Overnight, chief of staff Jean Becker told NBC News he is in "stable condition" and "doing fine."
The Houston Chronical initially quoted Becker as saying the 41st President of the United States was expected to return home from Houston Methodist Hospital in a few days. "He's there," Becker told the newspaper Wednesday. "He's fine and he's doing really well." The politician's office later confirmed that he is "being monitored as a precaution and is resting comfortably."
Bush, who served as commander-in-chief from 1989 to 1993, has a form of Parkinson's disease; he uses a motorized scooter or a wheelchair to get around. This marks the fourth time in five years that Bush—the nation's oldest living president—has been hospitalized.
In July 2015, Bush was treated after falling at his summer home and breaking a bone in his neck. In December 2014, he was hospitalized in Houston due to "shortness of breath." And in 2012, Bush spent Christmas in intensive care for a bronchitis-related cough and other issues.
The former president's public appearances have become increasingly rare as of late. Bush's most recent outing was 11 days ago, when his family attended a Houston Texans playoff game.
Bush's office said earlier this month that he and his wife, Barbara Bush, 91, will not attend Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20 due to their advanced ages, as well as "all that entails." Similarly, they were unable to attend President Barack Obama's inauguration in January 2013.
Jenna Bush Hagar, a contributor to Today, has not commented on her grandfather's condition on-air.
(E! and NBC News are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)