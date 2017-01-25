It's that time again!

Celebrity trainer and Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian coach Corey Calliet is back with another simple yet effective #WorkoutWednesday exercise to sculpt your body without any weights or equipment. Last week was all about the explosive jump squat, but today's movement focuses on control with the pulsating squat.

Form is extremely important here to really challenge the lower body. Stand with your legs shoulder width apart, sit that butt back and keep your chest high as you slowly pulse up and down. Do this two to three times per week for about three sets of 20 reps.

Check it out in the video above!