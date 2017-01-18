2017 People's Choice Awards: 5 Things You Need to Know Before the Big Show

Getty Images
Getty Images
It's almost time for the 2017 People's Choice Awards!
In just a few short hours, your favorite celebrities from music, movies, television and social media will strut their stuff onto L.A.'s Microsoft Theater red carpet to see who you picked to go home a lucky winner. Yes, that's right... the People's Choice Awards is all about letting Hollywood's biggest fans (ahem, you!) decide the best of the best across 64 completely stacked categories.
Aside from more than just a handful of A-listers in attendance, viewers at home can expect plenty of laughs from host Joel McHale, performances from Fifth Harmony, Blake Shelton and, as always, some pretty major surprises!
So in anticipation of settling in to watch it all unfold, don't miss the five things you need to know about the 2017 People's Choice Awards before it airs tonight on CBS at 9 p.m.
Fifth Harmony/Twitter
1. From Five to Four Harmonies: After Camila Cabello's surprise exit last month, the future of Fifth Harmony remained to be seen. Not to fret, Harmonizers. The girl group will take the stage later this evening to make their debut as a quartet, and safe to say it's going to be worth it. Over the weekend, Ally Brooke Hernandez, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordeiwere busy rehearsing, and we can hardly wait for their long-awaited return!
2. A-List RSVPs: As for who exactly will be attending the People's Choice Awards, we've got you covered. Kristen Bell, Ellen DeGeneres, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Hanks, Boris Kodjoe, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Lopez, Bill Paxton, Tyler Perry, Adam Rodriguez, John Stamos, Wilmer Valderramaand Kerry Washington are just a sample of the familiar faces set to make an appearance, but there's always room for more. Maybe J.Lo's on hand to support new beau and PCA nominee Drake? Only time will tell.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
3. History in the Making: Ellen DeGeneres might just break a record tonight as the most decorated People's Choice Awards winner of all time. The comedienne already has 17 awards, and just one more win would earn her the title. DeGeneres is up for three categories this time around for Favorite Animated Movie Voice, Favorite Daytime TV Host and Favorite Comedic Collaboration.
4. Just a Touch of Country: No award show celebrating music would be complete without one of the country genre's leading man, of course. Blake Shelton is yet another performer set to play at the 2017 People's Choice Awards, and he might even go home with one. Shelton is nominated in three categories, Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Album. Fingers crossed for a Gwen Stefaniappearance!
5. Something for Everyone: TV junkie? Movie buff? Music lover? Internet devotee? There's no excuse not to tune into the annual telecast because every type of pop culture fanatic has something to look forward to at the PCAs. Captain America: Civil War swept the film categories with seven noms, while Grey's Anatomy holds onto the TV group with five. When it comes to music, Drake and Rihanna duke it out as the most nominated singers, and Kim Kardashian has a shot to win Favorite Social Media Celebrity.