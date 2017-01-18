2017 People's Choice Awards: 5 Things You Need to Know Before the Big Show

It's almost time for the 2017 People's Choice Awards!

In just a few short hours, your favorite celebrities from music, movies, television and social media will strut their stuff onto L.A.'s Microsoft Theater red carpet to see who you picked to go home a lucky winner. Yes, that's right... the People's Choice Awards is all about letting Hollywood's biggest fans (ahem, you!) decide the best of the best across 64 completely stacked categories.

Aside from more than just a handful of A-listers in attendance, viewers at home can expect plenty of laughs from host Joel McHale, performances from Fifth Harmony, Blake Shelton and, as always, some pretty major surprises!

So in anticipation of settling in to watch it all unfold, don't miss the five things you need to know about the 2017 People's Choice Awards before it airs tonight on CBS at 9 p.m.