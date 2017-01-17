Matthew McConaughey Says "Alright, Alright" to On-Screen Body Transformations, But What About Butt Doubles?

Regardless of the transformation, Matthew McConaughey can't help but look alright, alright.

While taking on the role of gold prospector Kenny Wells in the upcoming movie Gold, the Oscar winner added on 47 pounds to his typically athletic frame. But during shooting, some crazy rumors just happened to pop up about his appearance.

So what's all right and what's all wrong? Let Matthew explain himself.

Before the film hits theatres everywhere January 27, E! News sat down with the actor who admitted a fat suit was a possibility for the role.

"I had been putting on some weight but we had a fat suit and over the weeks of trying to figure out the fat suit to make it work, I really started to put on the weight," he shared with us. "So we were like, let's ditch the fat suit and go with what the God gave us."