People's Choice Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Lights, camera, action! The 2017 People's Choice Awards are here and all of Hollywood couldn't be more excited.

Joel McHale will take the stage as the host of the evening's festivities which will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 43rd annual award show is slated to have a bevy of big names in attendance including country singer and The Voice star Blake Shelton and world-famous girl group Fifth Harmony.

This year, Deadpool, Suicide Squad, Finding Dory, Captain American: Civil War and Zootopia are going head-to-head in the battle for Favorite Movie.