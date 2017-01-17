Alicia Keys Wears Makeup for the First Time in Nearly a Year for Allure

Alicia Keys has dared to bare her au naturel face for nearly a year now, but the 15-time Grammy winner opted for a touch of makeup for her Allure photo shoot.

Although she appears make-up free on the cover, Keys did choose to wear a touch of paint for the inside images. Keys enlisted makeup artist Dotti to apply a teal cat eye in one photo, black lines under her eyes in another and streaks of vivid purple paint shooting of the corners of her eyes in the final picture.

"I'm not a slave to makeup. I'm not a slave to not wearing makeup either," she tells Allure. "I get to choose at [any] given moment. That's my right."