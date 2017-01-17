Which question did he ask that made him the most uncomfortable? "There was some moment with Selena Gomez where I really felt like I had to bring up Justin Bieber," he said, explaining that if the show wanted to appear in tune with the conversation surrounding the on again, off again couple, he couldn't avoid it. "I don't know that she loved it, so maybe that."

Which celebs have taken the fullest advantage of the Clubhouse's open bar? "Oh my God, how much time do we have? Wow," he said, laughing. "Rosie Perez, Ricki Lake…Oh yeah, Jussie Smollett and Gabby Sidibe happened recently. Just lit up like a Christmas tree!"

And finally, which celeb guest pairings had the best or worst chemistry he could recall? "John Mayer and Dan Rather was a really good pairing a few years ago, that I loved. We also try to put two unlikely people together…We try to go high-low sometimes. It usually works and sometimes it doesn't," Cohen admitted. "It's fascinating when it doesn't. We've had guests who wound up hating each other. Joan Rivers, on her last appearance on the show…came on with Maksim [Chmerkovskiy] from Dancing With the Stars. Before the show, he had said something that set her off and she turned to me and made it clear that this was going to be not fun for him. Somehow, he turned it around and it was incredible. But I will tell you, I was schvitzing."