Talk about moody blues. E! News has your exclusive first look at the Shades of Blue season two cast images and things are looking good—grim at times—but good nonetheless.
Season one ended with secrets and backstabbing, naturally. Harlee Santos (Jennifer Lopez), a single mom and resourceful detective, is now dealing with her fractured relationship with her mentor/boss Matt Wozniak (Ray Liotta) after he found out she was working with the FBI to deal with corruption within their squad. Now the crew is under scrutiny from the FBI and Internal Affairs and that's not the only thing Harlee is wrestling with: At the end of the first season she killed her daughter's father.
Season two will feature guest stars Dov Davidoff as an IAB detective and Breaking Bad's Anna Gunn as Julia Ayres, a former member of the crew who is now running for mayor. And you can expect Ayres has her own complex relationships with everyone involved and brings about a dangerous war with the mafia.
Shades of Blue also stars The Following veteran Warren Kole, The Sopranos' Drea de Matteo, Dayo Okeniyi, Vincent Laresca, Hampton Fluker, Sarah Jeffery and Gino Anthony Pesi.
During its first season, the show averaged a 2.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 9.9 million viewers overall with DVR playback factored in.
Season two of Shades of Blue premieres Sunday, March 5 at 10 p.m. on NBC.
