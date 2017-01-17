Talk about moody blues. E! News has your exclusive first look at the Shades of Blue season two cast images and things are looking good—grim at times—but good nonetheless.

Season one ended with secrets and backstabbing, naturally. Harlee Santos (Jennifer Lopez), a single mom and resourceful detective, is now dealing with her fractured relationship with her mentor/boss Matt Wozniak (Ray Liotta) after he found out she was working with the FBI to deal with corruption within their squad. Now the crew is under scrutiny from the FBI and Internal Affairs and that's not the only thing Harlee is wrestling with: At the end of the first season she killed her daughter's father.