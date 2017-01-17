Inside Aaron Rodgers' ''Complicated'' Relationship With His Family: How a Close Bond Formed Over Football & Faith Ended Up Broken

Aaron Rodgers' parents say they haven't talked to their NFL star son for more than two years. They may not even have his cell phone number.

Presumably those closest to Rodgers, such as girlfriend Olivia Munn, were aware that they had stopped talking. Their family dynamic didn't make headlines, however, until the Super Bowl winner's brother, Jordan Rodgers, revealed while appearing on (and ultimately "winning") The Bachelorette that he and his brother were estranged.

"I know who Jordan is. And I know who he is to me," JoJo Fletcher, who would accept Jordan's proposal on the season finale, said on the show. "He is nobody's brother. He is a man that I am falling in love with and I am crazy about."

And that's great, but in any universe other than the Bachelorverse, Aaron is the big star, a Super Bowl winner in 2011, and famously private. He's walked red carpets with Munn, but that's where his relationship history starts as far as him ever publicly acknowledging that he has a personal life.