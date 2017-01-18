Comparing the Real Housewives' Housing Expenses by City: What It Costs to Live Like a Bravolebrity

It's no secret that the stars of the Real Housewives franchises are living grandly. Whether living in Beverly Hills, Orange County, New Jersey, Atlanta, Dallas or Potomac, the women of these shows pay top dollar for the best luxuries life has to offer.

But exactly how much are these lifestyles costing them? While they all have plenty of wealth, it's easy to think they're all spending the same amount of money. But that's just not true. The cost of living in each city greatly differs, so all of the expenses—while high—aren't the same.

E! News has decided to break down the cost of living among the Real Housewives franchises to see just how different life can be in each city in terms of dollars, from the average price of a home to the cost of an Uber.