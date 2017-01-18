Comparing the Real Housewives' Housing Expenses by City: What It Costs to Live Like a Bravolebrity

Getty Images
It's no secret that the stars of the Real Housewives franchises are living grandly. Whether living in Beverly Hills, Orange County, New Jersey, Atlanta, Dallas or Potomac, the women of these shows pay top dollar for the best luxuries life has to offer.
But exactly how much are these lifestyles costing them? While they all have plenty of wealth, it's easy to think they're all spending the same amount of money. But that's just not true. The cost of living in each city greatly differs, so all of the expenses—while high—aren't the same.
E! News has decided to break down the cost of living among the Real Housewives franchises to see just how different life can be in each city in terms of dollars, from the average price of a home to the cost of an Uber.
Estimated Property Taxes:
-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams plopped down $1.15 million on her home. With an estimated property tax rate of 1.18 percent, Williams is paying approximately $13,000 on taxes.
-After moving out of the apartment she shared with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel purchased a $4.2 million apartment in New York City. With a property tax rate of 1.93 percent, the Skinnygirl founder is probably paying around $80,850 in taxes.
-Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson's home cost an estimated $2.5 million, which means she's paying around $18,090.
-Lisa Vanderpump's "downsized" $10 million estate in Beverly Hills also costs her an extra $79,300 in property taxes.
Cost of Parking a Car:
Nothing summarizes Los Angeles more perfectly than Cher Horowitz's famous line from Clueless. When Josh asked her if she wanted to practice parking, she hilarious replied, "What's the point? Everywhere you go has valet."
But when valet isn't immediately available, the Real Housewives have to turn to parking. Depending on what city you're in, the numbers can add up. Based on a report conducted by City Commentary, the cost of parking near City Hall in a given city can cost as much as $750 per month or as little as $25.
-New York City: Perhaps unsurprisingly given its cost of living in general, the Big Apple's parking prices are astronomical. Parking in Manhattan can cost a person $732 per month. But really, who is driving in New York?
-Los Angeles: Angelinos can catch a huge break compared to NYC, as the average monthly cost of parking for L.A. is $125. Rest easy, ladies of RHOBH, having to drive everywhere has saved you some pennies.
-Atlanta: Compared to L.A. and NYC, monthly parking in Atlanta seems cheap at $80.
-Dallas: The southern city wins the prize of being the least expensive place to park a car with estimated monthly costs of $75.
Cost of an UberX:
If the Housewives don't feel like driving (or paying for parking), Uber is always an option. Like everything else, the car-sharing app has a different price platform depending on the city. When broken down by per mile, Atlanta's UberXs are the cheapest.
Atlanta:
Base Fare: $1
Per Minute: $0.12
Per Mile: $0.75
Cancellation Fee: $6
Service Fees: $1.75
Minimum Fare: $6.75
Dallas:
Base Fare: $1
Per Minute: $0.10
Per Mile: $0.85
Cancellation Fee: $5
Service Fees: $1.70
Minimum Fare: $5.50
New Jersey:
Base Fare: $1.05
Per Minute: $0.15
Per Mile: $0.87
Cancellation Fee: $5
Service Fees: $1.60
Minimum Fare: $6.55
New York:
Base Fare: $2.55
Per Minute: $0.35
Per Mile: $1.75
Cancellation Fee: $5
Service Fees: $0
Minimum Fare: $8
Los Angeles:
Base Fare: None
Per Minute: $0.15
Per Mile: $0.90
Cancellation Fee: $5
Service Fees: $1.65
Minimum Fare: $5.15
So, what's the lesson learned here? That no matter how much these housewives are worth or where they live, they're spending a lot of money on housing and transportation.
