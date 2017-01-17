Selena Gomez Takes The Weeknd With Her Wherever She Goes

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Starboy

Vasquez-Max Lopes / AKM-GSI

Selena Gomez is a fan of The Weeknd just like everyone else.

Even though the singer is rumored to be dating the R&B star after they were spotted kissing in public last week, that doesn't change her taste in music—she's still a big fan of his!

In fact, while sharing a hug with some friends outside of her church in West Hollywood on Sunday, SelGo flashed her cellphone toward photogs who caught a glimpse of  The Weeknd's "Starboy" cover art up on her screen.

An onlooker tells E! News that, while there is no way for him to confirm whether the song was actually playing (as he wasn't within earshot), the cover image from "Starboy" was "definitely up on her phone."

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Caught Kissing

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Starboy

Meanwhile, photos of "The Hills" singer kissing Gomez surfaced last Wednesday. This is the first time we've seen him move on with another woman since his split from Bella Hadid in November.

Hadid hasn't commented on the new romance just yet, but she did unfollow Gomez on Instagram and was later photographed flipping off paparazzi while walking in New York City in one of her first public appearances since the kissing photos emerged.

When one paparazzo asked how she was feeling, she remained coy. "I feel fine," she said.

However, a source told E! News on Friday, "She is actually not over The Weeknd. She still loves him. They are on fine terms, but she is bitter about the romance with Selena. She was not happy when all of that gossip went everywhere between The Weeknd and Selena."

Our insider continued, "It really hurt her seeing Selena be all up on her man. She still feels like they have a connection."

