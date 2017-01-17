What is James Bond doing with the likes of Wolverine and Deadpool?

Pierce Brosnan, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds convened Tuesday morning, though at this point, only the actors know under which circumstances. Jackman and Reynolds, stars of X-Men Origins: Wolverine, each shared a photo on Instagram, leading fans to speculate that Brosnan might be involved in the Deadpool sequel, set for release in 2018. The trio struck a "hear no evil, speak no evil, see no evil" pose, implying they won't be sharing updates in the near future.

Reynolds captioned his Instagram photo, "Wolvie. Bond. Wade."

Jackman, who shared a more candid Instagram shot, added, "#wolverinebonddeadpool."

It's been confirmed that Cable will appear in the next movie, though his convoluted backstory will be streamlined. And though Deadpool suggested Keira Knightley ("She's got range—who knows?"), Stephen Lang, Dolph Lundgren and Liam Neeson have all been rumored for the role.