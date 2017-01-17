Margot Robbie Completely Transforms for Tonya Harding Biopic

Margot Robbie who?
The Australian access was spotted on the set of her forthcoming biopic, I, Tonya, about infamous figure skater Tonya Harding, and the results are uncanny. Wearing the most '90s-looking mom jeans, a blue sweater and a frizzy blond wig, Robbie, 26, looked nearly identical to Harding. Instead of gaining weight in real life, it appears Robbie was fitted with facial prosthetics and a body suit to mimic the appearance of a few extra pounds.
The film, slated to release in 2018, will follow the events leading up to Harding and her ex-husband's attack on rival ice skater Nancy Kerrigan in 1994 ahead of the Winter Olympic Games. After an Olympic practice session, Kerrigan was attacked by a hit man with hopes that he would break her leg, forcing her to sit out of the upcoming games.
The hit man, hired by Harding's ex Jeff Gillooly (Sebastian Stan in the film), failed, and Kerrigan went on to win the silver medal while Harding placed eighth.
Caught on film, the attack made headlines immediately. Harding avoided serving any jail time after Gillooly struck a plea deal in exchange for implicating her; however, she did face some consequences. The disgraced figure skater was placed on probation for three years, sentenced to 500 hours community service and forced to pay a $160,000 fine.
