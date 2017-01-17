Pink's First Interview After Giving Birth to Her Baby Boy: Find Out How Her Daughter Is Sort of Handling Being a Big Sister

Though a little tired these days, Pink is over-the-moon about the new addition to her family.
The rockstar and her hubby Carey Hart welcomed their second child into the world last month, a baby boy named Jameson Moon Hart. He joined his 5-year-old sister, Willow Hart, who Pink admitted is struggling a bit with the big change.
Sitting down for her first interview after giving birth, Pink chatted with Ellen DeGeneres about her son on Tuesday, calling him "delicious" and proving he's totally stolen her heart.
However, she's also had to help Willow cope with the new addition. "I do all kinds of stuff," she said after revealing she threw a "big sister party" for her first born. "I literally put Jameson down when she walks into the room."
When Ellen asked if she tries to put Willow first, Pink admitted openly, "I'm trying to. She's a little weepy these days, so we're working it out."
Pink gave birth to Jameson on December 26, 2016, and announced his entrance into the world on Instagram by sharing a sweet, sepia-toned photo with her newborn. "Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16," she captioned the picture.
Meanwhile, just a little over a week after giving birth, Pink and her hubby celebrated their 11-year anniversary.
She posted a photo on her Instagram account from the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards, sharing a passionate kiss while posing on the red carpet.
"Yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum," Pink wrote. "That's one for every year care bear. I really like you this week. #happyanniversarymylove I'm very lucky to be able to say that you're mine. Thanks for sticking around."
Congratulations again to the expanding family!