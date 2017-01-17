Pink's First Interview After Giving Birth to Her Baby Boy: Find Out How Her Daughter Is Sort of Handling Being a Big Sister

Though a little tired these days, Pink is over-the-moon about the new addition to her family.

The rockstar and her hubby Carey Hart welcomed their second child into the world last month, a baby boy named Jameson Moon Hart. He joined his 5-year-old sister, Willow Hart, who Pink admitted is struggling a bit with the big change.

Sitting down for her first interview after giving birth, Pink chatted with Ellen DeGeneres about her son on Tuesday, calling him "delicious" and proving he's totally stolen her heart.