The Light Between Oceans: Watch Alicia Vikander Nail This Scene in One Take

Alicia Vikander is a natural.

In E! News' exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures' The Light Between Oceans, Vikander's vulnerability produces one of the most sweeping cinematic moments of 2016. According to director Derek Cianfrance, she wasn't initially allowed on set, as he wanted to capture her raw emotion after arriving on Janus Rock.

While her co-star Michael Fassbender was familiarizing himself with the set, painting the house and surveying the lush landscape, Vikander "was in a hotel room somewhere for the first week, just wondering what we had been doing," Cianfrance says in a featurette. "We brought her to set one morning in the dark, before the sun had come up, and she was blindfolded."

The set-up allows the audience to experience the scene along with Vikander.