How the heck was that only episode three of The Bachelor?

We're feeling some serious episode eight-style fatigue over here, and we think we have to blame Corinne. She's this season's Olivia, but she's also so far beyond Olivia that she's already this season's Corinne, and we'll be struggling to name the Corinne of every season to come.

The Backstreet Boys were in tonight's episode, and somehow, Corinne managed to bulldoze over them and the other 20-some women to dominate the entire night. And while we were poised to hate her last week, this week we learned that she's a really complicated woman.

Corinne's fine with walking around a party in nothing but a trench coat, but she can't fathom the idea of Nick saying no to her mid-party proposition, and she has no problem just taking her trench coat to sleep and ditching the rose ceremony.