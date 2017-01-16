We can see Amber Rose blushing all the way from the kiss cam!

The Dancing With the Stars alum and beau Val Chmerkovskiy caught the New York Knicks take on the Atlanta Hawks earlier today, and it seems their romantic date certainly played out on the big screen.

In an adorable video shared to Amber's Instagram, the DWTS signature theme song begins to play and both stars begin smiling from ear to ear. Initially reluctant to pack on the PDA, Val leans in for a classy kiss on the cheek.

"Why is he so cute tho," Amber captioned the moment. Our thoughts exactly, girl.