Emma Summerton
Sooner rather than later, Amanda Seyfried will become a wife and a mom!
The actress opens up to Vogue Australia for their February 2017 issue about her personal life, and let's just say she can hardly wait for both memorable occasions.
"I've never been excited by anything more in my life. And ready," Amanda told the mag. (If anyone's doubting how ready the 31-year-old really is, look no further than every interview in which she's discussed wanting little ones of her own!)
On the wedding front, Seyfried is taking a low-key approach to tying the knot with fiancé Thomas Sadoski.
Mr. Snappy/AKM-GSI
"I don't want to be the centre of attention," she shared with the mag. "I get to go to premieres and get dressed up all the time. I went to the Met Gala last year in a wedding gown designed by Riccardo Tisci; I've played a bride a billion times."
In a 2015 interview with E! News, Amanda echoed her aspirations for a simple ceremony. "I got married so many times in my life—onscreen!" she confessed, adding, "I don't want a white dress! I've worn so many of them. You know what I mean? The fact is, that kind of stuff is less about the ceremony and more about the commitment.
We confirmed back in September that Seyfried's The Last World co-star popped the question, and two months later, it was revealed that the lovebirds were expecting their first child together due sometime this year.
Sounds like the countdown is officially on!
The latest issue of Vogue Australia is on newsstands now.