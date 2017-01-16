It looks like 2017 might have another new celebrity couple on its hands.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor Diego Luna and model Suki Waterhouse were spotted packing on the PDA in Tulum, Mexico. Luna and Waterhouse were photographed not only holding hands while going for a romantic stroll, but also kissing. The pairing might come as a surprise to some given their large age gap; Luna is 37 while Waterhouse is 25. Despite the age difference, these two appear to be pretty happy.

Prior to Luna, Waterhouse dated Bradley Cooper for about two years. E! News exclusively revealed that the former couple called it quits in March 2015 because they weren't on the same page.