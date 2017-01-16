Katie Holmes and Mini-Me Daughter Suri Cruise Make Rare Appearance at a Basketball Game

Suri Cruise, Katie Holmes

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise spent some quality time together at a basketball game.

The mommy-daughter duo attended the Los Angeles Lakers game Sunday where they were spotted with enormous grins on their faces. Suri, who looks exactly like her mom, also perused a magazine during the game while the Dawson's Creek alum briefly checked her phone.

Suri, 10, looked adorable sitting courtside, wearing a pink floral dress with a matching pink cardigan. Her mom opted for a more laid-back look, wearing ripped jeans and a sheer black top with white sneakers. Although Katie has shared some tidbits from her life with Suri, including sneak peeks at her birthday parties at Dave & Busters, Katie and her daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, typically lead an incredibly private life outside of the spotlight.

Suri Cruise, Katie Holmes

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Nearby Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens staged a High School Musical reunion. The duo, who recently made fans' dreams come true when they covered Elle King's "Ex's & Oh's," looked like they were having a blast together.

Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Basketball games tend to be a hotspot for celebrities and their kids. Over the holidays Chris Martin and son Moses Martin were spotted catching a game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and only a few rows away at that same game was Jason SudeikisOlivia Wilde and their adorable son Otis Sudeikis.

Even though all eyes should probably be on the athletes, it's clear that celebrity kids always manage to steal the spotlight.

Whether it's Suri reading a magazine or Otis enjoying handfuls of salty and buttery popcorn, these adorable kids know how to steal the show.

