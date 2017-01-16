Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise spent some quality time together at a basketball game.

The mommy-daughter duo attended the Los Angeles Lakers game Sunday where they were spotted with enormous grins on their faces. Suri, who looks exactly like her mom, also perused a magazine during the game while the Dawson's Creek alum briefly checked her phone.

Suri, 10, looked adorable sitting courtside, wearing a pink floral dress with a matching pink cardigan. Her mom opted for a more laid-back look, wearing ripped jeans and a sheer black top with white sneakers. Although Katie has shared some tidbits from her life with Suri, including sneak peeks at her birthday parties at Dave & Busters, Katie and her daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, typically lead an incredibly private life outside of the spotlight.