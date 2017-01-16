What do you get when you combine the comedy chops of real-life husband and wife Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, along with the ace writing staff of Faris' hit CBS comedy Mom? A whole lot of charm, that's what.

In this sneak peek of this week's episode, exclusive to E! News, Pratt stops by for a guest star appearance and has a meet cute over parking meters with Faris' Christy along the way. You can't fake this sort of chemistry, folks. Prepare to swoon and press play on the video above.