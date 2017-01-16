"If Agent May isn't aware of her mission to retrieve the Darkhold, then she won't be able to reveal herself. Her programming will present as human emotion. She'll instinctively climb the ranks, gain access, and get closer to Agent Coulson—the man who knows just where this book is," he tells his AI humanoid assistant, who seems unconvinced.

"It might be quicker for me to search the base myself," she suggests.

But he's not having any of it. "No. I've tried the quick way," he says. "Now, we're playing a longer, more nuanced game—hopefully with less violence." (He's still a little upset that Aida resorted to homicide with poor Agent Nathanson, after all.)

"But isn't the real Agent May already prone to violence?" she replies. Judging from the pained expression on his face, that's not really something he'd worried about yet.