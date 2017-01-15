Bella Hadid Earns Her Own Pair of Angel Wings With Two New Tattoos

Bella Hadid is ready to take flight.

Celeb-loved tattoo artist Jon Boy revealed that none other than the stunning supermodel was his latest client to walk into the New York City-based tattoo parlor on Sunday and request her very own pair of angel wings. He revealed photos of Bella's ink, two dainty black and white wings tattooed on the inside of both her ankles.

Jon Boy also shared a photo alongside Gigi Hadid's little sister to commemorate the moment, who was dressed in a pair of chic leather pants, heeled boots and a varsity jacket.

As for the inspiration behind the wings, the real answer remains to be seen, but that hasn't stopped us from floating a few potential theories.