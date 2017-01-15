Now almost a decade after coupling up, Kristen and Dax have two little girls of their own, 3-year-old Lincoln Shepard and 2-year-old Delta Bell Shepard.

As for how they've made it work for so long, Bell credits open lines of communication and mastering the art of compromise as her one major relationship secret.

In a 2015 interview with Bustle she shared, "I need to remind people that you don't just find one person and then it's all peaches and cream for the rest of your life. Marriage and a relationship is hard work, and it's a lot of compromise. But if you compromise a lot, it's worth it."

Then at the 2017 Golden Globes, the lovebirds dished to E! News about how they manage to mix their professional and personal lives without all the drama you might expect from maintaining an on and offscreen romance.

"He wrote me in as his sort of trashy, estranged wife. It's a very fun part. He likes me to be a real jerk," Bell teased of her role in Shepard's upcoming CHiPs reboot.

"I write her weird roles and she has to act them out," her leading man added.