Peta Murgatroyd is sharing a realer side of life after baby.

The Dancing With the Stars pro and new mom took to Instagram on Sunday with a lengthy message for those expecting her to spring back into tip-top shape just over a week after giving birth.

In a photo taken eight days after welcoming her first child with fiancé and fellow DWTS performer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta stands in front of a mirror with an arm perched behind her swollen post-baby belly.

"Real life: I took this photo 8 days post birth. I left the hospital looking 5 months pregnant," she wrote, adding, "Many people think a woman should shrink right back to her pre-birth weight immediately. That is just not the truth for most."