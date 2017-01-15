Instagram
Peta Murgatroyd is sharing a realer side of life after baby.
The Dancing With the Stars pro and new mom took to Instagram on Sunday with a lengthy message for those expecting her to spring back into tip-top shape just over a week after giving birth.
In a photo taken eight days after welcoming her first child with fiancé and fellow DWTS performer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta stands in front of a mirror with an arm perched behind her swollen post-baby belly.
"Real life: I took this photo 8 days post birth. I left the hospital looking 5 months pregnant," she wrote, adding, "Many people think a woman should shrink right back to her pre-birth weight immediately. That is just not the truth for most."
Peta continued, "The female body is incredible and resilient, but healing and strengthening take time. Now it's time for patience and hard work. Lots of love to all the new mamas out there on the journey. #yesihaveascrunchieinmyhair #shaiiswortheverypound"
So while Peta continues enjoying motherhood and heading back to the dance floor, she's also sure to fit in some alone time with the second most important man in her life.
For instance, Maks and Peta stepped out Saturday for a well-deserved date night filled with sushi and most importantly, alone time. The proud papa shared a sweet photo of the lovebirds outside the restaurant, calling Peta his "queen."
Shortly after becoming a dad, Maks shared his own take on fatherhood on Instagram.
"It's been one week plus one day of my fatherhood and I'm the happiest person that's ever lived," he wrote alongside a photo holding their son. "I'm also feeling very protective and now understand what every parent in history have been going through for as long as humans have been giving birth."