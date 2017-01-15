Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are spending some time in the Big Apple.

The couple was spotted jetting into JFK airport in New York City Sunday, hours before Chyna is set to make one of her first official appearances at Sapphire nightclub since giving birth to baby Dream Kardashian just over two months ago.

The E! reality stars looked happy to be in each other's company as they strolled through the terminal, Rob's arm around his ladylove and a bright smile across his face. Both Rob and Chyna dressed casually for the trip in stylish athleisure sweatsuits.

No word yet on whether or not Rob plans to join Chyna at the event later this evening, but if he does, it'll mark the couple's first official appearance as a duo since becoming parents.