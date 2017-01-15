Kim Kardashian Meets Kids and Goes Four-Wheeling on Fun-Filled Dubai Trip

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is slowly getting back into her routine following her traumatic robbery last year, and that means having fun—while looking glam. And meeting new friends!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is in Dubai on her first overseas trip since her ordeal. She spent the weekend going four-wheeling, shopping and meeting with dancers, including children. Some of them danced for her while wearing T-shirts with her face on them.

Kim was dressed casually in a dark printed T-shirt and ripped jeans. During her four-wheeling adventure, Kim donned a long black fur coat, dark cleavage-baring top and maroon pants. 

Kim Kardashian

Splash News

She also met a falcon, the national bird of the UAE.

Kim Kardashian

Splash News

She later chilled out and goofed around with her pals at their hotel.

Kim also went glam for a shopping trip. She was photographed wearing a skintight white wool mini dress, paired with calf-high lace-up nude boots and a dark baseball cap, while leaving her 5-star hotel in Dubai Saturday. She then put on a light khaki jacket and headed straight to the Mall of the Emirates, where she shopped at the Givenchy store. She later had lunch at Cipriani Dubai.

 

Kim Kardashian

Brian Prahl / Splash News

Kim began her trip last week. She had traveled to Dubai primarily to support and be a model for her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic during his "Master Class" at the MusicHall Dubai. It marked her first official public appearance since robbers held her at gunpoint, tied her up and stole more than $10 million worth of jewelry inside her hotel room in Paris in October.

Kim has been spotted out and about a few times since the robbery, mostly wearing casual clothes. She also attended her mother Kris Jenner's annual Christmas party.

"Kim is in a really great place right now," a source told E! News last week.

Scott Disick also accompanied Kim on her Dubai trip and also traveled to the area for business. He made a public appearance at the grand opening of the Sugar Factory at Dubai Festival City last week.

