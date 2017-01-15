Kim Kardashian is slowly getting back into her routine following her traumatic robbery last year, and that means having fun—while looking glam. And meeting new friends!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is in Dubai on her first overseas trip since her ordeal. She spent the weekend going four-wheeling, shopping and meeting with dancers, including children. Some of them danced for her while wearing T-shirts with her face on them.
Kim was dressed casually in a dark printed T-shirt and ripped jeans. During her four-wheeling adventure, Kim donned a long black fur coat, dark cleavage-baring top and maroon pants.
She also met a falcon, the national bird of the UAE.
She later chilled out and goofed around with her pals at their hotel.
Kim also went glam for a shopping trip. She was photographed wearing a skintight white wool mini dress, paired with calf-high lace-up nude boots and a dark baseball cap, while leaving her 5-star hotel in Dubai Saturday. She then put on a light khaki jacket and headed straight to the Mall of the Emirates, where she shopped at the Givenchy store. She later had lunch at Cipriani Dubai.
Brian Prahl / Splash News
Scott Disick also accompanied Kim on her Dubai trip and also traveled to the area for business. He made a public appearance at the grand opening of the Sugar Factory at Dubai Festival City last week.