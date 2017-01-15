SNL honored Carrie Fisher Saturday night, and in more than one way.

Before the scheduled episode, NBC aired the 1978 show the late Star Wars actress had hosted. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Felicity Jones hosted the regular episode and former cast member and head writer Tina Fey made a cameo during her monologue as a hologram, resembling Fisher's character Princess Leia's first appearance in the first Star Wars film, Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope.

"Oh my God, Tina Fey!" Jones said. "You're in a headscarf. Are you a Star Wars princess?"

"No, I bought this at Eileen Fisher," Fey replied. "They have amazing deals after the holidays."