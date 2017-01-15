SNL honored Carrie Fisher Saturday night, and in more than one way.
Before the scheduled episode, NBC aired the 1978 show the late Star Wars actress had hosted. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Felicity Jones hosted the regular episode and former cast member and head writer Tina Fey made a cameo during her monologue as a hologram, resembling Fisher's character Princess Leia's first appearance in the first Star Wars film, Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope.
"Oh my God, Tina Fey!" Jones said. "You're in a headscarf. Are you a Star Wars princess?"
"No, I bought this at Eileen Fisher," Fey replied. "They have amazing deals after the holidays."
"Why are you a hologram?" Jones asked. "Are you like Tupac?"
"In so many ways, yes," Fey said. "Except the Dr. Dre that I'm friends with is my podiatrist."
At the end of the episode, cast member Bobby Moynihan paid tribute to Fisher one last time by appearing in a T-shirt bearing a photo of Leia and the words, "I Love You."
Fisher died ate age 60 on Dec. 27, days after suffering a cardiac event on a plane. Her mother, actress Debbie Fisher, died a day later at age 84 from a stroke. The two were honored at a joint funeral on Jan. 6.