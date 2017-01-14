Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are taking a well-deserved night off.

The Dancing With the Stars pro welcomed their first child together, a son named Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, on Jan. 4, so what better way to enjoy a rare Saturday evening alone than with a sushi date for two?!

In a heartwarming selfie shared to Instagram, Maks, braving the New York City cold in a furry cap, kisses his ladylove on the forehead. He captioned the moment, "First date night of 2017 with my queen Thanks @sushidojonyc for bomb sushi"

But as most new parents can relate, Maks and Peta's night out was cut short over, well... Shai's proud papa can explain.