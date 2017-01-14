Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are taking a well-deserved night off.
The Dancing With the Stars pro welcomed their first child together, a son named Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, on Jan. 4, so what better way to enjoy a rare Saturday evening alone than with a sushi date for two?!
In a heartwarming selfie shared to Instagram, Maks, braving the New York City cold in a furry cap, kisses his ladylove on the forehead. He captioned the moment, "First date night of 2017 with my queen Thanks @sushidojonyc for bomb sushi"
But as most new parents can relate, Maks and Peta's night out was cut short over, well... Shai's proud papa can explain.
"Me: 'Baby you want some desert?'" he continued. "@petamurgatroyd: 'My boobs are filling up. We gotta go' #parents" LOL. Parents, indeed.
On their son's one-week birthday, Maksim penned a lengthy post about fatherhood and why they've opted out of sharing Shai's photos online.
"It's been one week plus one day of my fatherhood and I'm the happiest person that's ever lived," he wrote on Instagram. "I'm also feeling very protective and now understand what every parent in history have been going through for as long as humans have been giving birth."
"I don't let too many people come see my son and I don't want to put any of him on social media just yet. @petamurgatroyd and I just want to enjoy our little family, together with our loved ones, and take in all the precious moments which we'll never get back," he went on.
"So be sensitive please. Or not. Either way, hope everyone's year is off to an incredible start. Ours sure started with a bang P.S. Farts, poops and throw-ups are the best!" the new dad concluded.
Sounds like Shai is in great hands.